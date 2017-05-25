ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): A Chinese cooking course classes
concluded here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts
(PNCA) on Thursday.
The Cooking course was arranged by China Culture Center in
Collaboration with All Pak-China Friendship Association (APCFA).
The purpose of the Chinese Cooking course was to meet the
need of Chinese food lover in Pakistan and to help people to learn
how to make some home style Chinese dishes from well known
professional chefs.
Chinese course was conducted by award winning Chef Gao
Honghaio specialty in Shang Dong and Sichuan style dishes.
These classes were light hands on and geared for the novice
cook to experience Chef.
He also entertained the participants while guiding them
to create wonderful meals as some of the recipes during
cooking classes.
Later, the participants also tasted the delectable Chinese
food.
Chinese cooking classes conclude at PNCA
ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): A Chinese cooking course classes