Chinese company to build PV plant in Pakistan

BEIJING, Jan 1 (APP):A Chinese power engineering company has signed an engineering, procurement and construction services contract for a 100 megawatt photovoltaic power project with a Pakistan-based energy company.

The project signed between PowerChina Guizhou Engineering Corporation and Enertech last week marked the first photovoltaic power facility in Quetta, the fourth-largest city in Pakistan and the provincial capital of Balochistan. It is the first phase of a 7 MW photovoltaic power project in Balochistan, according to China Daily.

Guo Wei, the general manager of PowerChina Guizhou Engineering Corporation, and Yasser Malik, the CEO of Enertech, were present at the contract signing ceremony.