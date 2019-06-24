ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP):One of the largest Chinese manufacturers of fragrance and perfume Guangzhou Rongshen Trading Company Monday ,following the attractive package of incentive offered by the Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to invest US $ 2 million in chemical sectors to further explore direct foreign investment avenues in Pakistan.

Chairman, Guangzhou Rongshen Trading Company, Ivan Jiang signed memorandum of understanding with Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) ,Mian Kashif Ashfaq ,” says a press release issued here.

Ivan Jiang talking to media persons after signing MOUs said legal framework in Pakistan is sound and comprehensive.

Pakistan government had already played good role to provide business friendly environment and security to Chinese companies.

Chief Operating Officer, FIEDMC Aamir Saleemi was also present .

He said they were an international chemicals supplier and his company intended to explore business and investment opportunities in Pakistan which had become an important investment destination for the Chinese businessmen and entrepreneurs after the launch of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).