Chinese company contracted to build Pakistan’s largest airport

BEIJING, July 11 (APP): China Construction Third Engineering Bureau won

about 2.6 billion RMB contract to engineer, procure, and construct the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

It will be Pakistan’s largest airport after reconstruction, and local

infrastructure will be improved too, Peoples’ Daily reported on Tuesday.

It is the largest project that the Third Engineering Bureau has

undertaken overseas, marking another important achievement in Belt and Road construction.

It is not the first time that the Third Engineering Bureau has won a bid

in Pakistan. Major projects, including the Karachi-Lahore Expressway between Sukkur and Multan, Arfa Software Technology Park, and The Centaurus Hotel, are all projects of the Bureau.