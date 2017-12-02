Chinese businessmen wants joint ventures with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP):The Chinese entrepreneurs on Saturday have expressed their desire to enter into joint ventures and investment in Pakistan in areas of their interest.

The delegation of Chinese entrepreneurs led by Adven Zhu, Managing Director, Suzhou China Aviation Technology Equipment Co. Ltd representing various sectors including infrastructure development, construction of roads, bridges, high rise buildings, IT, manufacturing of mechanical products, cold-bend steel, elevator components, mechanical components, plastic injections, furniture and tourism visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) here, said a statement issued on Saturday.

Speaking at the occasion, Adven Zhu said that this was their first visit to Pakistan and they found Pakistan a potential market for business and investment it has a big consumer market and strategic geographic location.

He said that the Chinese delegation members have good expertise and technology to build high rise buildings and were interested to make some useful contribution in Pakistani in this area.

He said that the private sectors of both countries should develop close cooperation to exploit all untapped areas of mutual collaboration.

Speaking at the occasion, President ICCI Sheikh Amir Waheedsaid China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has opened new avenues for long term cooperation between China and Pakistan and stressed that private sectors of both countries should enhance interactions to explore match makings in CPEC and other developmental projects in Pakistan.

He said that many sectors of Pakistan’s economy including infrastructure development, high rise buildings, aviation, steel, aluminum, all sorts of machinery and parts, manufacturing of plastic products, construction and real estate, furniture, hardware, tourism and others were opened for foreign investors and urged that Chinese investors should explore these potential sectors for joint ventures and investment in Pakistan.

He said that Chinese investors should bring technology and machinery to Pakistan to set up manufacturing plants. He said by investing in Pakistan, Chinese investors would be in a better position to enhance exports to South & Central Asia, Middle East, Europe and many other potential markets.