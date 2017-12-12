Chinese-built ‘sea airship’ showcased in Sanya

BEIJING, Dec 12 (APP):China’s domestic-made ‘sea airship’ Xiangzhou 1 was showcased in Sanya, South China’s Hainan province, according to China Daily on Tuesday.

The Xiangzhou 1 is 12.7 meters long, 11 meters wide and 3.9 meters tall and its maximum takeoff weight is 2.5 tons. Xiangzhou 1 can carry 7 passengers and fly at a low altitude.

Unlike airplanes, which need runways, Xiaozhou 1 can take off and land any time on the sea.

Having obtained airworthiness certification from China’s Classification Society, the Xiangzhou 1 will be used in low-latitude tourism and sea rescue.