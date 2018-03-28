Chinese archeologists begin excavation of old gateway for Hajj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

BEIJING, March 28 (APP):The Chinese archaeologists joined an excavation of ancient seaside ruins known as al-Serrian in Saudi Arabia.

Located at the southwest tip of the Arabian Peninsula, al-Serrian was one of the major gateways for Hajj pilgrims to Makkah and played an important role as a trade hub leading to the north, according to a local newspaper here on Wednesday.

As many as five archaeologists, from the National Center of Underwater Cultural Heritage under the State Administration of Cultural Heritage, will take part in the excavation of the ruins until April 13.

According to the State Administration of Cultural Heritage, six Saudi archaeologists will work alongside the Chinese experts to explore the Saudi port ruins on the Red Sea.

With the support of the governments of both countries, the team will make use of high-tech equipment such as mapping, aerial drones, and digital surveys, as well as 3D modeling during the project.

Cooperation on studying and researching the finds from the excavation will continue for a period of five years.

Jiang Bo, the team leader for the Chinese archaeologists, explained that according to ancient travelogues al-Serrian used to be a busy port with mosques, markets and residential areas during the 13th century.

It is believed the port was a major trade point along the ancient Maritime Silk Road.

The Maritime Silk Road was an ancient route that connected China to Southeast Asia, the Indonesian archipelago, the Indian subcontinent, the Arabian Peninsula and Africa.