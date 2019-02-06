Chinese ambassador inaugurates Chinese language center in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, Feb 06(APP)::Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing on Wednesday inaugurated Chinese Language Center at Jinnah Abad Abbottabad.

Addressing at the occasion, the ambassador said that China would continue its cooperation with Pakistan for development of education and culture sectors. He further said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and economic cooperation would strengthen friendship and confidence between both the countries.

The ambassador stated that we would provide support to establish more Chinese Language institutions across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which would help to ease communication between people of both nations.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to the KP Chief Minister on Investment Kashif Irshad thanked the Chinese ambassador for support and help in establishing Chinese Language center in Abbottabad and hoped that language center would play its role for further improving bilateral, economic, cultural and trade ties.