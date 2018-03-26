Chinese ambassador calls on Nasser Janjua

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP):Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing called on National Security Advisor Lt Gen (R) Nasser Khan Janjua on Monday and discussed matters pertaining to bilateral relation and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The advisor said that both the countries shared very special and close relationship and Pakistan always considered China as most reliable friend and partner, said a press release.

The envoy expressed satisfaction over the growing mutual cooperation and said that the Chinese government was keen to enhance bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in multidimensional spheres.

Both the sides discussed different aspects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Yao Jing said that China believed that building of economic corridor was conducive for promoting connectivity and sharing prosperity in the entire region.

“The CPEC is key to regional prosperity and sustainable peace in the region” he said.

The two sides expressed support for constructive efforts for peace and stability of the region.