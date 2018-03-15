National 
Chinese Ambassador calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Mar 15 (APP):Chinese Ambassador, Yao Jing called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed
Bajwa on Thursday at General Headquarters (GHQ).During the meeting, matters of mutual interests including regional security came under discussion, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The Ambassador appreciated Pakistan Army’s achievements and efforts for peace and stability in the region.

