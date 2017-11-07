Chinese Air Force team to stage aerobatic performance in Pakistan

BEIJING, Nov 7 (APP):The aerobatic team of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force will visit Pakistan and stage its performances there on November 20, official sources confirmed on Tuesday.

The Chinese team comprising seven J-10 aerobatic fighter jets and two IL-76 transport aircraft will participate in the Dubai Air Show in United Arab Emirates (UAE) prior to its visit to Pakistan.

Shen Jinke, spokesman of the PLA Air Force, said the air force is ready for pragmatic exchange and cooperation in more fields and many levels with air forces of other countries and to make new contributions to peace and development.

The team has staged more than 600 aerobatic shows for delegations from 168 countries and regions. It has also visited several countries for performances, including Russia and Thailand.