Chines company keen to partner with locals to manufacture energy vehicles

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (APP):A delegation of Chinese companies from Lanzhou City of China visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and showed keen interest to find partners for escalators, elevators, lifts and energy vehicles in Pakistan.

The delegation was representing manufacturers of heavy duty escalators, elevators, lifts, battery vehicles and others.

Speaking at the occasion, Xuexian Pei, Head of Chinese delegation said that CPEC had put Pakistan and China on long-term business partnership and they have come to Pakistan to find partners for achieving win-win results.

He said that Lazhou Yatai Eastern Elevators Company Limited was manufacturing heavy duty escalators, elevators and lifts and it was looking for local partners in Pakistan for these products.

He said another member of the delegation was manufacturer of energy vehicles that operated on battery. He said the vehicle took 6 to 8 hours in full charging and ran up to 150 kilometers. He said that recharging station would be set up to recharge battery-operated vehicles.

He said their main purpose of visiting Pakistan was to identify local partners for these products in Pakistan. At this occasion, they gave a detailed presentation on their products.

Addressing the delegation, Muhammad Naveed, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that CPEC has created plenty of new business and investment opportunities in Pakistan and it was the right time for Chinese investors to bring technology and set up joint ventures in Pakistan.

He said that many big projects were under construction in Pakistan that needed heavy duty escalators, elevators and lifts and Chinese companies should shift their plants to manufacture these products in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan was an attractive market for automobiles and Chinese company should set up energy vehicles manufacturing plant in Pakistan. This way they would not only meet the needs of local market and they would be able to export their products to regional countries as well.

He said that ICCI would set up a CPEC Facilitation Centres where its members would also be taught Chinese language so that they could easily communicate and materialize successful business deals with Chinese entrepreneurs.