China’s Western Development Strategy closely linked to CPEC: Envoy

BEIJING (China) March 4 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid has said that China’s Western Development Strategy was closely linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which added a new chapter in long history of the close and comprehensive partnership between the two countries.

“I am confident that as we move forward, the Chinese economy will continue to achieve stable growth and sustainable development.” he said in an interview published by “China Daily” here on Saturday.

While commenting on the annual two sessions of National People’s Congress (NPC), he said, the annual sessions would continue to provide new solutions to increasing protectionism and provide ideas to accelerate the Belt and Road Initiative.

The diplomat described “what intrigues him most when it comes to the annual gathering of the country’s lawmakers and political advisers”.

“Like most international observers, I will watch with keen interest the proceedings of the two sessions, especially on the economy and connectivity,” he said.

He noted China’s continued focus on reform and opening-up, innovation, social development and environmental protection.

“We will be interested to know the guidance the Chinese leadership provides on economic development in light of this year’s Government Work Report,” he said.

“President Xi Jinping’s visionary Belt and Road Initiative provides an innovative solution to the challenges being faced by the global economy through inclusiveness, mutual trust and win-win cooperation, and building a community of shared destiny,” he added.

The ambassador noted that the Chinese economy in 2016 beat expectations and achieved its GDP growth target of 6.7 percent.

“Industrial output, fiscal revenue and foreign investments have increased, creating more jobs and increasing average incomes. The critical social sectors of education, health and social security have also seen considerable improvement. These are encouraging signs and will have a positive impact on the global economy,” he said.