China’s top political advisory body concludes annual session

BEIJING, March 15 (APP):The 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country’s top political advisory body, concluded its annual session in Beijing on Thursday morning.

During the closing session, the national political advisers approved a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, a resolution on an amendment to the CPPCC charter, a report on the examination of proposals, and a political resolution on the first session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.

Newly-elected CPPCC Chairman Wang Yang addressed the meeting, urged the members to uphold the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and safeguard the core status of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

The CPPCC is an important organ for multiparty cooperation and political consultation led by the CPC, which started its annual session this year on March 3.