China’s top legislature concludes annual session

BEIJING, March 20 (APP):The first session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s top legislature, concluded here on Tuesday morning.
Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the meeting at the Great Hall of the People.
At the closing meeting, the top legislature adopted a supervision law. Lawmakers also voted in favor of several work reports, including reports from the government, the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate.
Other documents approved by the lawmakers included the 2018 national economic and social development plan as well as the central and local budgets for 2018.

