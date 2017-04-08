China’s reserves of forex stay above $3t mark

BEIJING (China) Apr 8 (APP): For the second month in

running, China’s foreign exchange reserves rose slightly in

March to steady above $3 trillion.

According to analysts, the stockpile will remain stable

at least in the short term as the economy stabilizes.

The reserves increased by $3.96 billion during March to

reach $3.009 trillion, according to data of the People’s Bank

of China, the central bank on Saturday.

It marked the first time that the reserves had increased

for two consecutive months since April 2016.

In January, the reserves fell below the $3 trillion mark,

triggering concerns that they may continue to drop. But, in

February, the reserves rose above that level.

Capital outflows are an important factor influencing China’s

scale of foreign exchange reserves, said Zhang Yansheng, chief

economist at the China Center for International Economic

Exchanges.

“The US’ economic prospects remain blurred and the Chinese

economy has been widely seen as having largely stabilized,

contributing to easing capital outflows,” Zhang said.

Zhu Haibin, chief China economist with JPMorgan Chase &

Co, also said capital outflows are expected to slow this

year.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange said that the

country’s foreign exchange reserves “may become more stable”

given the resilient economic fundamentals.

“China’s economy has sound fundamentals, great potential

and a high level of resilience, and will continue to grow at

a stable and relatively fast pace,” it said.

Cross-border capital flows will also become more balanced

and the reform to marketize the exchange rate formation of the

renminbi has progressed steadily, contributing to the easing

capital outflow pressure it faces, the statement said.

China’s economic growth remained stable in the first

two months, according to data released by the National

Bureau of Statistics.

Analysts said the trend is expected to continue in March

and April.”The trend of stable and improving growth will

continue in April,” said Hu Yuexiao, chief analyst of

Shanghai Securities Co.

Investment growth has picked up and corporate profits are

also improving, he said. In the first quarter of this year,

foreign exchange reserves fell by $1.4 billion and the fall

was significantly smaller than in the previous two quarters,

the administration said.

China’s gold reserves’ value fell to $73.74 billion at

the end of March from $74.376 billion at the end of February,

the central bank said.