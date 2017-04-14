China’s progress a model for developing countries: PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on

Friday lauding Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vision said China’s

progress in last three decades was a model for developing countries.

The Prime Minister stated this in a meeting with Jiang Jianguo,

Director of State Council Information Office of China, here at the PM Office.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan and China were iron brothers and

the relations between the two countries were raised to an even higher

level of ‘All-Weather Cooperative Strategic Partnership’ during the

visit of President Xi Jinping to Pakistan in 2015.

He said Pakistan deeply appreciated China’s commitment to the

realization of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which was a

flagship project of China’s One Belt-One Road initiative.

He said, he was looking forward to attend the forthcoming Belt and

Road Conference in China in May.

The Prime Minister welcomed the Director of State Council Information

Office of China and congratulated him on publishing the Urdu version of President Xi’s book ‘The Governance of China’.

He said cultural exchanges and people to people contacts were

essential for further enhancing the relations between the two countries.

He expressed satisfaction that currently more than 18,000 Pakistani

students are studying in various universities of China.

He mentioned that Urdu language was being taught in seven Chinese

Universities while Chinese language was also being taught in major educational institutions of Pakistan.

Jiang Jianguo thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome and

hospitality extended to him and his delegation during his visit to Pakistan.

PM’s Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi, Chairman of

the Parliamentary Committee on CPEC Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, and senior government officials were also present.