KARACHI, June 14 (APP): The four day good will-cum-training visit of
China’s Peoples Liberation Army (Naval) Task Group to Pakistan
concluded here Wednesday, said an announcement from Pakistan Navy
Directorate of Public Relations Wednesday.
Three Chinese Navy war ships CHANG CHUN, JING ZHOU and CHAO HU
were said to be part of this task group that visited Karachi under the
command of mission commander Rear Admiral Shen Hao, Deputy Commander East Sea Fleet.
During their stay in Karachi, the officers and men of the
visiting ships held professional discussions and deliberated upon
subjects of mutual interests with their Pakistan Navy counterparts.
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah was
mentioned to had also taken round of PLA (N) ships and held detailed
meeting with Rear Admiral Shen Hao.
During the four day good will mission operational training
activities, joint interactive sessions, table top discussions on
professional topics and social events were also arranged between the
officers and sailors of the two navies.
During the last leg of the visit a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) was
conducted in the North Arabian Sea between Pakistan Navy Flotilla and
PLA (N) task group to enhance inter-operability between two navies.
On the occasion both the Navies performed tactical maneuvers and
boarding as well as Go Fast drills. These were besides different
serials of Air Defence exercise and Anti Ship Missile Defence
Exercise.
Rear Admiral Hao also called on senior officials of Pakistan Navy
and civilian dignitaries.
PN officials said the visit of PLA task group has further
strengthened the time tested friendship of China and Pakistan besides
enhancing mutual collaboration and cooperation between two navies.
China’s PLA (Naval) task group concludes visit to Karachi
KARACHI, June 14 (APP): The four day good will-cum-training visit of