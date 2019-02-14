BEIJING, Feb 14 (APP):China’s oldest handwritten Quran manuscript is on public display in Haidong in Northwest China’s Qinghai province. The 30-volume, 867-page Quran is believed to date back 1,100 to 1,300 years and weighs 12.79 kilograms, according to China Daily on Thursday.
The Quran belongs to a mosque in the Xunhua Salar autonomous county and is seen as a testimony to the development of the ethnic group that set out eastward from what is now Turkmenistan in the 13th century and finally settled in Qinghai.
China’s oldest Quran displayed in Qinghai province
BEIJING, Feb 14 (APP):China’s oldest handwritten Quran manuscript is on public display in Haidong in Northwest China’s Qinghai province. The 30-volume, 867-page Quran is believed to date back 1,100 to 1,300 years and weighs 12.79 kilograms, according to China Daily on Thursday.