China’s national legislature to start annual session in Beijing on Tuesday

BEIJING, March 4 (APP)::The second session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s national legislature, will start at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday.

Apart from the reviewing of a government work report delivered by Premier Li Keqiang, the NPC deputies will review the government work report, examine reports on the implementation of the annual plan on national economic and social development in 2018, and the draft plan on national economic and social development in 2019, NPC spokesperson Zhang Yesui said during a press briefing held here.

He said the legislatures will also examine reports on the implementation of the central and local budgets in 2018, and draft central and local budgets in 2019.

The legislators are also expected to review the work reports of the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate.

Thousands of national lawmakers and political advisers are gathering in the capital for the annual “Two Sessions,” a key event on China’s political calendar. The NPC will conclude the second session on the morning of March 15.