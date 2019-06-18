ISLAMABAD, June 18 (APP):Commander of the People’s Liberation Army Ground Force of China General Han Weiguo Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the Prime Minister Office.
The matters related to collaboration between the military of Pakistan and China came under discussion.
Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and high-ups of Pakistan army were present during the meeting.
