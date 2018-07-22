China’s leading IT company to explore investment, business opportunities in Pakistan

BEIJING, July 22 (APP):A leading Chinese digital solutions provider has shown tremendous interest to explore Pakistani market for investment and business through the joint ventures with famous local IT companies.

“If the future cooperation with local distributors goes smoothly, we would set up our business office in Pakistan to become a partner of local IT companies to achieve business innovation and industrial upgrades” International Business Leader of the Belt and Road Working Group, New H3C Group, Jason told APP in an exclusive interview here on Sunday.

He said, in the beginning, we want to supply switches, routers and other ICT appliances together with leading companies in Pakistan. And we can design and manufacture customized products for Pakistan leading companies.

Being the data centers of famous IT companies globally, it provides a full range of computing, storage, networking and security under its digital solutions infrastructure.

The company also provides complete one-stop digital platform solutions that include cloud computing, big data, big interconnectivity, big security, big surveillance, edge computing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain.

“We are ready to cooperate with reputed companies in research and development as well as building their network system,” he added.

He said with technology innovation as its core engine, the company has over 50% of its staff focusing on research and development, adding, as till June 2018, it has over 8,865 patent applications, in which 90% of such patent being inventions.

About the experience of the market and the business environment in Pakistan, he said the company has already completed two projects in Pakistan including assistance in the informatization construction of Gwadar port.

Jason said his company products are widely used in hospitals to get data of patients and disposal of waste efficiently and Pakistani hospital could take advantage of this our products and expertise.

Responding to a question, he said the company would invite Pakistani ICT companies to visit its headquarters in China for the collaboration.

Talking about profile of the company, he said, rooted in China since 2003, as a digital solutions leader and a promoter of the new economy, it is a long-term successful technology player in the country, serving in various sectors such as telecommunications, government, finance, power, energy, healthcare, education, transportation, internet, and manufacturing.

The number of its employees is over 13,000 with headquarters in Beijing and Hangzhou and offices in every main city of China.

The company is sharing its excellent IT innovations with the society, accelerating the pace of the society’s embrace of informatization and intelligentization, and supporting the development of the new economy in China.

He said, sharing auspicious future together will bring mutual benefit to us both, adding, new H3C will consistently cooperate with our partners to accelerate construction of digital infrastructure platform, for Pakistan citizens to enjoy informational life, as well as contribute to further deepening friendship between China and Pakistan.