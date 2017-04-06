China’s inking nuclear power training protocol with Kenya, big step to export nuclear equipment

BEIJING, April 6 (APP): China General Nuclear Power
Corporation (CGN) has inked protocols on nuclear power
training with Kenya, a big step for China to export
technologies and equipment in the overseas market.
The Chinese experts said that maintaining high safety
standards in the local market would be a big concern,
according to a report published by Global Times on
Thursday.
“The cooperation and confidential protocols signed
with Kenya have set the precondition for further cooperation
on technology and commerce, and it is important for the Hualong
One reactor design to step into Africa.
It is also a move for China to export a complete set of
technologies and programme on nuclear power,” CGN sources
were quoted as saying.
The Hualong One reactor, a domestically developed
third-generation reactor design, was jointly designed
by two nuclear power giants, CGN and China National
Nuclear Corporation. It passed inspection by a national
expert panel in August 2014.
Hualong One reactors are fully compliant with all
safety standards set by the International Atomic Energy
Agency, making them suitable to be sold outside of China.
More than 20 countries, including Britain, Argentina,
Egypt and Pakistan, have signed agreements with China
to adopt Hualong One technology.
“The low cost and high safety of China’s nuclear-power
programmes makes them popular in many developing countries
where infrastructures are incomplete and the cost to use
other energy is high,” Han Xiaoping, an analyst at
energy website commented.
Although China’s technology has reached a high standard,
safety is still a concern when nuclear power programmes are
launched overseas.
“Social security in some countries may not be as stable
as that in China, which could affect the operation of
nuclear power plants,” said Han, noting that China could
launch bases in places as requested by local governments,
in an effort to ensure the safe operation of facilities,
as well as to train local staffers.
This is not the first time that China’s nuclear power
cooperation has appeared in the overseas market.
He Yu, Board Chairman of CGN said that the group has
signed a series of protocols with Electricity of France
EDF and the UK government and the Hualong One reactor
design would be able to enter the UK once it passes
the Generic Design Assessment process.
A Chinese newspaper commented, “exporting a nuclear
power plant is equal to exporting 1 million cars” and
the nuclear power programme has become “another business
card for China’s high-end manufacturing industry” after
high-speed trains.
“China will be a major player in the nuclear power
market, since there are few countries running the
business presently and programmes in this field are
capital intensive and involve complicated technologies,”
said Lin Boqiang, director of China Center for Energy
Economics Research at Xiamen University.