China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry donate books to Pakistan Embassy College

BEIJING, Dec 22 (APP): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China on Thursday donated books and educational materials to Pakistan,s Embassy College in Beijing.

The “Books Donation” ceremony, was attended by a delegation from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, headed by Ms. Hou Yanqi, Deputy Director General (Asia Division), held at Pakistan Embassy College Beijing(PECB).

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Pakistan Masood Khalid said that in the fast paced world of today, “we have to ensure that our children get the right education, to equip them to become good citizens”.

He stressed upon the need of inculcating strong reading habits in the children as there was no substitute to book reading to acquire knowledge.

The Ambassador thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the gift which testified to time tested friendship between China and Pakistan. He hoped that the school shall use the gift efficiently.

Ms. Hou Yanqi, in her address, termed the opportunity to be at PECB as very refreshing and rewarding.

She said that 2016 marks the 65th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relationship, and MOFA selected PECB as the first school to receive this gift as a manifestation of abiding Pak-China friendship which is the top priority of Chinese foreign policy.

She said that this school is not only a bridge between Pakistan and China, but a bridge with rest of the world and was also reflective of the history of Pak-China relationship.

PECB Principal Ms. Shaqufta Ansari said that PECB was established in 1969 on the suggestion of the then Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai to the then Pakistani President Ayub Khan. A presentation about school’s achievements was shown to the audience.