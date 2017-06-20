BEIJING, June 20 (APP): China’s domestically developed FC-31 stealth
fighter jet, put on display at 52nd International Paris air show, has received a lot of
attention from potential foreign buyers.
This has been the first time that China’s state-owned aircraft giant
brought its latest stealth fighter jet to a Western air show and the second time for the
FC-31 to be shown at a foreign exhibition.
The first was at the 14th Dubai air show in the United Arab Emirates
(UAE) in November 2015.
The plane’s chief designer, Lin Peng of the Shenyang Aircraft Design and
Research Institute under Aviation Industry Corp of China (AVIC) to China Daily, “We will
strive to use the fifth-generation combat plane to seize some share in the military
aircraft market of developed nations.”
The FC-31 is not yet in production, but these appearances are intended
to generate interest that could lead to sales.
The air show, which is believed to be the largest and most influential
of its kind in the world, is also a good occasion for the Chinese stealth fighter jet to
compete with its counterparts, the designer added.
The FC-31 was unveiled in October 2012 as a twin-engine, radar-evading
fighter jet. At that time, the first prototype had made its maiden flight, becoming the
country’s second fifth-generation fighter jet following the J-20, which made its first flight
in January 2011. The People’s Liberation Army Air Force has begun to receive deliveries
of the J-20.
The FC-31 has a maximum takeoff weight of 25 metric tons, a combat range
of 1,200 km and a top speed of Mach 1.8, or 2,205 kilometers per hour. It can carry
eight metric tons of weapons and has a designed service life of up to 30 years.
China’s first stealth fighter jet receives attention at Paris air show
BEIJING, June 20 (APP): China’s domestically developed FC-31 stealth