China’s fast-growing economy woos overseas students: Survey

BEIJING, July 10 (APP):A recent survey of international students in China found that over 70 percent of respondents cited China’s rapidly-growing economy as the most important reason for them to remain in the country and seek employment after graduation.

The first part of the survey collected data on the characteristics of students who were interested in finding work, particularly those interested in working in China.

Data shows this group was predominantly Asian (54.3 percent), with more males (58.6 percent) than females. Around half of the participants had lived in China for more than two years.

According to the survey conducted by Centre for China and Globalization and China Global Talent Society, most of the respondents came from first-class universities in major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. They cover a wide range of majors and over 68 percent of them were at the bachelor and master levels.

The second part of the survey explored the expectations and preferences of the participants toward China and employment. Over 60 percent of them were willing to work in China, with just over 57 percent preferring to work in a multinational/foreign enterprise. Most foreign students favored working in a large city.

The most important reason for the students’ willingness to work in China is the rapidly growing economy, followed by strong career development opportunities, safe living conditions, rewarding salaries and affordable living expenses. Nonetheless, environmental pollution, language problems, and distance from family and friends were the most commonly cited reasons against working in China.

Survey data indicates that preferred channels for job hunting included online job searches and internships, job/internship fairs organized at schools, and establishing contact with employers through social media.

Despite the new policy, which loosens the work experience requirements for overseas students seeking employment in China, the survey indicates a lack of awareness among the target group, with over 50 percent of participants saying they were unfamiliar with this policy.

Attracting qualified foreigners to China is one of the main goals of China’s talent policy. To this end, it is preferable if qualified foreigners in China can learn about the country are able to find opportunities to stay and work in China after graduation.