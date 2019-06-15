BEIJING, June 15 (APP):The Chinese central government Saturday reiterated its support for the authorities of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) over the new fugitive bill, which would allow the transfer of suspects wanted in the Chinese mainland, Taiwan and Macao.

“We note that Chief Executive Carrie Lam of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) announced today that the SAR government decided to suspend work on the Fugitive Offenders and Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation (Amendment) Bill 2019,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Geng Shuang made these remarks on Hong Kong’s Legislative Amendment in a statement issued here.