China’s Belt and Road Initiative to contribute towards bringing prosperity: UN official

UNITED NATIONS, April 12 (APP): China’s Belt and Road Initiative can contribute to the implementation of the global sustainable development agenda, which aims to end poverty and promote prosperity, a senior UN official has said.

The initiative, proposed by China in 2013, aims to build a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the ancient Silk Road trade routes and promote common development among all countries involved.

The initiative offers “great potential” for advancing the agenda through economic growth, trade opportunities, job and income generation, infrastructure building and capacity building, UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Wu Hongbo said while participating in a high-level discussion.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by UN member states in 2015 and officially came into force in 2016, outlines 17 goals relating to poverty, energy, industrialization, infrastructure and global partnership. At the discussion, Jeffrey Sachs, an American economist and professor at Columbia University, said the sustainable development means smart economies with technology deployment, social inclusion and environmental sustainability.

Sachs said smart and fair investment, sustainable energy system, social inclusion and technology development are key factors that can make China’s Belt and Road Initiative a success. Addressing the meeting, China’s Ambassador to the UN Liu Jieyi said Tuesday that both the Belt and Road Initiative and the 2030 Agenda strengthen global partnership and embrace common development.

“The Belt and Road Initiative is proposed by China but owned by all participating countries,” Liu said, adding that the initiative is to share China’s development opportunities and to achieve common prosperity.

“Openness, inclusiveness and mutual benefit are the hallmarks of the initiative and the source of its strong support,” the Chinese envoy said.

“Extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits are the guiding principles that the initiative follows,” he added.