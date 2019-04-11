BEIJING, April 11 (APP):Expressing serious concerns over the prevailing situation in Libya, a Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Thursday said China was willing to work with the international community to prevent further escalation in Libya.

“Like many members of the international community, China is highly concerned about the development of the situation in Libya,” Lu Kang during his regular briefing held here when asked to explain China’s position as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

“We always believe that the Libya issue must be resolved through political means,” he added.

The spokesperson hoped that all parties to the conflict in Libya would pay attention to the interests of the country and the people, respond to the voice of the international community, cease the fire as soon as possible, ease tensions, return to the track of peaceful dialogue and consultation, and actively promote the political settlement process of Libya under the leadership of the United Nations.

“China is willing to work with the international community to continue to make our own efforts for the realization of long-term stability in Libya,” he added.

After the UN Security Council’s closed meeting on the recent crisis in Libya the other day, UN Secretary-General Guterres said Libya urgently needed to resume serious political dialogue, but the dialogue could not be opened until the hostilities had completely stopped.

He said there was still time for a “bloody battle for Tripoli” to be avoided, despite the continuing fighting in and around the Libyan capital.

Since the 2011 uprising that ousted and killed Moammar Gadhafi, Libya has slid into chaos and frequent spasms of violence.

Libya’s unity government was created at UN-backed talks in 2015 but it has struggled to assert control, while a number of international initiatives since have failed to unite the country.