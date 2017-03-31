China willing to push forward ‘All Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership’

BEIJING March 31 (APP): China is willing to work with
Pakistan to continuously deepen the exchanges and cooperation
between militaries of the two countries and push forward the
continued development of the Sino-Pakistani ‘All Weather
Strategic Cooperation Partnership.’
Spokesperson for Chinese Ministry of National Defense (MND),
Senior Colonel Wu Qian said at a regular press briefing while
responding to a question about participation of Guards of Honor
of the three service of the China’s People’s Liberation Army in
Pakistan Day parade in Pakistan.
He said, the friendship between the two countries and the two
militaries can be described with three key words: all weather
brotherly friendship, substantive mutual support and assistance,
and deep strategic mutual trust.
When asked about the role played by the Chinese military in the
region, he said, China is committed to strengthen military
exchanges and cooperation, enhancing mutual trust between
militaries, and actively participating in regional and
international security affairs.
“We will always be a staunch force for maintaining world peace
and regional stability,” he added.
The Spokesperson said, the Chinese military actively fulfills its
international obligation by conducting regular naval escort
missions in the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia, conducting
joint anti-piracy training with navies of Pakistan and other
countries, and coordinating with the India and other independent
escort countries over the schedule of the escort ships in an
effort to jointly safeguard the security of international
waterways.
And in regional counter-terrorism, China has conducted multiple
joint exercises covering counter-terrorism and joint training
with both Pakistan and India, playing an active role in enhancing
regional countries’ capabilities to respond new threats and new
challenges and maintain regional security and stability, he
added.
Regarding a question about the postponement of
proposed China-Nepal joint military exercise, he said, the report
of the postponement of the China-Nepal joint training is
inaccurate.
He said, the two sides have planned to hold joint army
counter-terrorism training in the first half of this year and
both sides are still having consultation on related matters,
adding, “We will release information in due time.”
Responding to a question on the downsizing of the military, he
said, on September 3, 2015, President Xi made a solemn
announcement to the world that China would downsize its armed
forces by 300,000, demonstrating the firm resolve of China to
follow the path of peaceful development.
The reform of the size, structure and composition of the armed
forces made specific arrangement on downsizing military
personnel, and relevant work is pressing ahead according to plan.
This year, the set goal will be reached in accordance
with the original plan.
Responding to a question, he said, the J-20 fighter jet is a
stealth fighter jet designed and developed independently by China
to meet the needs in future war. At present, relevant work of
experiment and test flights is pressing ahead according to plan.
The J-20 fighter jet will improve the comprehensive combat
capability of the PLA Air Force (PLAAF) and help the PLAAF to
better shoulder the solemn responsibility of safeguarding
national sovereignty and territorial integrity.