China willing to play constructive role in improving Pakistan-India relations: Spokesperson

BEIJING, Aug 22 (APP):China on Wednesday welcomed positive attitude of the Pakistani and Indian leaders in improving bilateral relations and said as common neighbours of Pakistan and India, it was willing to continue to play a positive and constructive role in improving relations between the two South Asian countries.

“As a common neighbour of Pakistan and India, China firmly supports Pakistan and India to strengthen dialogue, enhance mutual trust, properly control and resolve differences, and work together for regional peace and development. China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in this regard,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Lu Kang said during his regular briefing held here.

When asked to comment on the new developments in the current Pakistan-India relationship in the backdrop of Indian Prime Minister Modi’s letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan in response to his remarks about Indian during his victory speech after general election, he said, “We have noticed relevant reports and welcomed the positive attitude of the Pakistani and Indian leaders in improving bilateral relations.”

The spokesperson said both Pakistan and India are important countries in South Asia, adding, “The improvement and development of bilateral relations are crucial to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.”

To a follow-up question in this regard, he said, “We are very happy to see that the leaders of both Pakistan and India have recently made positive statements aimed at improving mutual relations.”

Lu Kang said it is certainly a good thing that everything is in the interest of both Pakistan and India to continuously improve relations and work together for peace and stability in the region.

“As long as there is any possibility, China is, of course, willing to play a positive and constructive role,” he added.

When asked to define the “constructive role” and the reports that the Chinese ambassador to India has stated that China is willing to play a certain mediation role between India and Pakistan, he said, “I can’t give you a prejudgment now, telling you where, where, and when China will do something. But it is clear that constructive role is any role that is conducive to advancing, consolidating and continuing the positive momentum.”