China will, as always, play constructive role in properly solving Rakhine State issue: FM

BEIJING, Aug 28 (APP)::China on Tuesday said it would, as always, play a constructive role in properly solving the Rakhine State in Myanmar as this issue had a very complex historical, ethnic and religious background.

“We believe that the international community should continue to play a constructive role in promoting the dialogue between Myanmar and Bangladesh, promoting the resolution of practical problems, and maintaining the long-term stability of Rakhine State,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Hua Chunying said during her regular press briefing held here.

The spokesperson said that China had repeatedly stated its position on the issue of Rakhine State in Myanmar. The Rakhine State issue had a very complex historical, ethnic and religious background.

Responding to a question, she denied that China had prevented the United Nations from taking action against Myanmar, adding, “I do not agree with you.” As I said just now, the historical, ethnic and religious background of Rakhine State was very complicated.

Hua Chunying said that some time ago, with the joint efforts of all parties, Myanmar and Bangladesh had made some positive progress in negotiating and solving problems.

“Under such circumstances, the international community should continue to provide constructive assistance to promote the constructive role of the Myanmar and Bangladesh sides in properly solving the Rakhine State issue through dialogue and consultation.

The spokesperson opined that unilateral accusations or pressures did not help solve the problem.