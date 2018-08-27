China welcomes Pak-India participation in Peace Mission anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

BEIJING, Aug 27 (APP):China on Monday welcomed the joint participation of Pakistan and India in “Peace Mission” anti-terrorism exercise held in Russia under the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) framework.

“We welcome the joint participation of India and Pakistan in the anti-terrorism exercise under the

SCO framework,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Hua Chunying said during her regular press briefing held here.

She said both India and Pakistan were important countries in South Asia and added, the stability of India-Pakistan relations was of great significance to regional peace and stability and even world peace and development.

“We sincerely hope that India and Pakistan will strengthen bilateral and dialogue and cooperation within multilateral mechanisms such as the SCO, improve relations and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability,” she added.

It may be mentioned that on August 24, India and Pakistan participated for the first time in the

2018 SCO “Peace Mission” anti-terrorism exercise held in Russia.