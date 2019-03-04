China welcomes all efforts for easing Pak-India tensions: Spokesperson

BEIJING, March 4 (APP)::China will welcome all positive measures towards easing tensions between India and Pakistan and promoting peace and stability, spokesperson of Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.

“We welcome all positive measures towards easing tensions and promoting regional peace and stability,” Lu Kang said during his regular briefing while responding to a question regarding remarks from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Russia was ready to play a mediation role between India and Pakistan.