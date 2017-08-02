China warmly congratulates Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on becoming PM

BEIJING, Aug 2 (APP): Warmly congratulating Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on becoming the prime minister of Pakistan, China Wednesday said Pakistan’s government would stay committed to maintaining national unity and stability and promoting economic and social development.

“The Chinese side extends warm congratulations to Abbasi on assuming the post of prime minister of Pakistan. We believe that under his leadership, the Pakistani government will stay committed to maintaining national unity and stability and promoting economic and social development,” a spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Geng Shuang said in a statement issued here.

He said, “China stands ready to work with Pakistan to maintain the momentum of the rapid growth of China-Pakistan relations, advance the development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and move forward the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.”