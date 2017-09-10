China, Uzbekistan agree to strengthen cooperation

TASHKENT, Sept 10 (APP/Xinhua): China and Uzbekistan have agreed to

strengthen alignment of their development strategies and comprehensively deepen cooperation in various fields.

The agreement was reached when Meng Jianzhu, member of the Political

Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev here on Saturday.

At the meeting, Meng recalled that the Chinese and Uzbek presidents met

in May and unanimously decided to deepen the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership featuring sincerity, mutual trust, mutual benefits and win-win cooperation, opening a new chapter for bilateral relations.

Mirziyoyev said that he highly appreciates China’s efforts to implement

the agreements reached by the two leaders, and that Uzbekistan attaches great significance to the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Uzbekistan is ready to seize the opportunity of the joint construction

of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road to push for more concrete achievements in bilateral cooperation to benefit the two peoples, he said.

Also on Saturday, Meng met with Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov.

They co-chaired the fourth meeting of the committee for China-Uzbekistan

intergovernmental cooperation.

Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fields of trade,

energy, transportation, agriculture, science and technology, people-to-people exchange and security.