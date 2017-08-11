China urges US to refrain from any action detrimental to China-US mutual trust

BEIJING, Aug 11 (APP): China on Friday strongly urged the US to respect

its sovereignty and security interest, regional countries’ concerted efforts to uphold

peace and stability in South China Sea and refrain from any further action detrimental to

the China-US mutual trust and regional stability.

“We strongly urge the US side to faithfully respect China’s sovereignty

and security interests, as well as the regional countries’ concerted efforts to uphold

peace and stability in the South China Sea, play a constructive role for this aim, and

refrain from any further action that is detrimental to the China-US mutual trust and

regional stability,” Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Gen Shuang said in a

statement issued here.

In his remarks on the US Warship’s unauthorized entry into the

neighboring watrs of relevant islands and reefs of China’s Nansha Qundao, he said the

other day, USS John S McCain entered the neighboring waters of relevant islands and

reefs of China’s Nansha Qundao without the permission of the Chinese government and

carried out the so-called “freedom of navigation operation”.

The Chinese armed forces immediately sent naval ships to identify and

verify the US warship according to law and warn it to leave, he added.

The spokesperson said China has indisputable sovereignty over

Nansha Qundao and its adjacent waters, adding, the relevant acts of the US warship

violated Chinese laws and international law, severely undermined China’s sovereignty and

security, and seriously endangered the life safety of the frontline personnel from both

sides.

The Chinese side is strongly dissatisfied with this and will lodge

solemn representations to the US side, he said.

Geng Shuang said for some time, with the concerted efforts of China and

ASEAN countries, the situation in the South China Sea has cooled down and deescalated

and continuously taken a positive trend.

In particular, the China-ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in the

Philippines several days ago unanimously adopted the Framework of a Code of Conduct

in the South China Sea (COC).

Against this backdrop, certain non-regional forces have moved against

the general trend and continued to make provocations and troubles under the pretext of

“freedom of navigation” with an attempt to disturb the current hard-won sound situation.

He said this has clearly manifested who is exactly the one that does not

want to see the sustained stability in the South China Sea, and who serves the biggest

factor in the “militarization” of the South China Sea.

China has been unswervingly determined to safeguard its territorial

sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and uphold peace and stability in the South

China Sea, he said and added, the provocation by the US side has compelled the Chinese

side to take measures to further enhance its capability to defend its territory.