China urges India to correct mistakes by pulling back border guards from Chinese territory

BEIJING, July 5 (APP): China on Wednesday once again urged India to

correct mistakes with practical actions and immediately withdraw its border guards that have illegally trespassed into Chinese territory at Sikkim section of the China-India border.

“By illegally crossing into another country’s territory, India has tread

on the basic norms of international relations it had initiated itself,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing.

He said the Indian borders troops are still present in the Chinese

territory, and the matter remains unsettled.

When his attention was drawn toward remarks of the Chinese ambassador to

India on the border issue, he said, “We demand that the Indian side pull back the troops that crossed the boundary and created necessary conditions for the recovery of peace and tranquility in relevant areas.”

Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui has explicitly expressed China’s

stance and requirement, he added.

The spokesperson said since the trespass by the Indian troops, we have

stated China’s stern stance many times.

The fact is that the Sikkim section of the China-India boundary had been

delimited by the Convention between Great Britain and China relating to Sikkim and Tibet (1890). Since the independence of India, the Indian government has repeatedly confirmed this fact.

He pointed out that the relevant actions of the Indian side has violated

the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and trampled on international law and the norms governing international relations.

“It is known to all that in the 1950s, China, India and Myanmar jointly

initiated the Five Principles of Peaceful Co-existence of “mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit, and peaceful co-existence”.

But to the astonishment of the international community, by illegally

crossing into other’s territory, India this time trampled the basic norms governing international relations championed by itself. If it fails to correct its mistake in a timely manner, how is it supposed to win the trust of its neighbors or play a bigger role in international affairs?

He said as to the boundary negotiation between China and Bhutan, China

has repeatedly stated that Doklam has always been part of its territory and under China’s effective jurisdiction without disputes.

To yet another question, he said this time the Indian troops illegally

crossed the delimited Sikkim section of the China-India boundary into the Chinese side.

“It is very serious in nature. China has lodged stern representations

with the Indian side through diplomatic and border defense meeting channels. By far, the Indian troops still stay on China’s territory and the incident is yet to be resolved,” he added.

About any security alert to the Chinese citizens working and living in

India, he said the Chinese government highly values the security and legal interests and rights of its overseas nationals, adding, “We will issue relevant security alert in accordance with the security situation in relevant country.”