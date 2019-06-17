ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP):China Tourism and Cultural Week 2019 will be inaugurated here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on June 18, aiming to showcase China’s landscapes, tourism, culture and art.

China Cultural Center in collaboration with Cultural Office of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan would organize “Chinese Musical, Dance and Cultural Show” in celebration of Chinese Tourism and Cultural Week 2019, an official of China Cultural Center in Pakistan told APP on Monday.