China top medal table Chess, DanceSports, Chinese Taipei win gold in Bowling

ASHGABAT (Turkmenistan), Sept 27 (APP): China took five gold medals and

six silvers and Vietnam finished second with six medals, including three golds medal with

India had five, all bronze in the Chess event part of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts

Games here on Wednesday.

Kazakhstan took a place on the podium four times, perhaps less than the

team would hope for. However, their women’s team events are clearly on the rise,

young stars Dinara Saduakassova and Zhansaya Abdul Malik took two

team medals with the former also bagging a bronze in the women’s Standard Individual.

The Kazakh women could soon be competing with China, Russia, and Ukraine

for medals in World Chess Olympiads. Host nation Turkmenistan, for its part, took three

bronze medals, which exceeded expectations coming in.

The Chess events promised to be a playground for China, whose pool of

grandmasters are rated higher and are more numerous than any other Asian nation.

Many of the top Chinese stars made the trip to Turkmenistan and China were fancied to

win virtually every one of the 10 events.

But a Vietnamese grandmaster turned predictions on their head. Ashgabat

2017 served to announce LE Quang Liem’s (VIE) assault on the highest reaches of world

Chess. LE had showed good form in recent months and he turned up the heat in

Turkemenistan. He played 22 games in all and was never in difficulty in a single one. The

long-time leader of the Kazakh team, grandmaster Murtas Kazhgaleyev (KAZ), described

LE’s play as “academic”,

in the sense of almost perfect precision and objectivity.

Confirmation of LE’s consummate mastery came in his meetings with Wang

Yue (CHN). Wang has spent a good amount of time in the world’s top 20 and fashioned

an unbeaten run of nearly 100 games not long ago.

He anchored China’s Chess Olympiad team to gold in 2014 and arrived in

Ashgabat determined to position himself as a staple on the national team. But Le

manhandled Wang repeatedly and decisively. In three games, including gold medal

matches in men’s Rapid Team and men’s Blitz Team, Le completely outplayed him. The

one draw between them was merely a perfunctory tie, not an achievement of any kind

for Wang.

Meanwhile, Chinese Taipei captured their first men’s Team of Four title

in Bowling. Chinese Taipei took advantage of Qatar’s errors to take the coveted men’s

Team of Four title, its first at an Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

Anchor bowler Wu Hao-Ming (TPE) led the charge in the 846-744 victory

with seven strikes in a row for a 256. Tsai Ying-Hao (TPE) said the team

got charged up watching the Chinese Taipei women win their bronze medal in the Team

of Four on Tuesday last.

The Korea won the women’s title over the Philippines, 873-801, in a

match that was closer than expected

In the DanceSports China dominates but Republic of Korea makes move in

as Chinese dancers were expected to dominate the 11 gold medals on offer. Couples

from China won four of the six gold medals on the day – in Waltz, Tango, Slow Foxtro

and Quickstep – with Japan claiming the Viennese Waltz and Vietnam taking out the

Salsa.

This time it was Korea who came out on top with three gold medals in

Cha-Cha-Cha, Rumba and Jive to ensure they finished second in the medal table behind

China. There was of course one more gold medal for China in

the Paso Doble and Kyrgyzstan took out the Samba. Hosts Turkmenistan did

not miss out either, claiming a bronze.