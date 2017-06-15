China to work with Pakistan to investigate Chinese citizens alleged preaching activities

BEIJING, June 15 (APP): A Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson

Thursday said the Chinese side would work with the Pakistani

government to carry out investigation into reports on the

Chinese nationals allegedly engaging in illegal preaching

activities in Pakistan in accordance with law.

“I would like to reiterate that as for reports on Chinese nationals

allegedly engaging in illegal preaching activities in Pakistan,

I would repeat that we will work with the Pakistani government to

carry out investigation in accordance with law,” Lu Kang said during his regular press briefing here.

Responding to a question, he said, we have noted these

reports saying that the two kidnapped Chinese nationals who might

have been killed and the other ten-plus Chinese nationals may be

used by some Republic of Korea (ROK) religious group to do

illegal preaching activities.

He said, the Chinese government has been highly concerned about

the fate of the two kidnapped young people, and is still working

with the Pakistani side to verify the relevant situation as

soon as possible.

“Like I said yesterday, the Chinese government always asks

its people living and travelling overseas to observe local laws and regulations, respect local customs and practices, and heighten

awareness for potential risks,” he added.