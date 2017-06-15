China to work with Pakistan to investigate Chinese citizens alleged preaching activities

BEIJING, June 15 (APP): A Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson
Thursday said the Chinese side would work with the Pakistani
government to carry out investigation into reports on the
Chinese nationals allegedly engaging in illegal preaching
activities in Pakistan in accordance with law.
“I would like to reiterate that as for reports on Chinese nationals
allegedly engaging in illegal preaching activities in Pakistan,
I would repeat that we will work with the Pakistani government to
carry out investigation in accordance with law,” Lu Kang said during his regular press briefing here.
Responding to a question, he said, we have noted these
reports saying that the two kidnapped Chinese nationals who might
have been killed and the other ten-plus Chinese nationals may be
used by some Republic of Korea (ROK) religious group to do
illegal preaching activities.
He said, the Chinese government has been highly concerned about
the fate of the two kidnapped young people, and is still working
with the Pakistani side to verify the relevant situation as
soon as possible.
“Like I said yesterday, the Chinese government always asks
its people living and travelling overseas to observe local laws and regulations, respect local customs and practices, and heighten
awareness for potential risks,” he added.