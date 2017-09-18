China to work on in-flight electronic device policies

BEIJING, Sept 18 (APP/Xinhua): Chinese aviation authorities will allow

air carriers to assess the influence of portable electronic devices and develop corresponding management policies, a senior aviation official said here Monday.

Zhu Tao, an official with the Civil Aviation Administration of China,

disclosed the decision when speaking of the latest revision on operation

certification rules for civil air carriers with large planes at a press

conference.

The decision was based on the development of in-flight portable

electronic devices and international research findings, Zhu told reporters.

The revision, recently approved by the Ministry of Transport, has

further clarified requirements on aircraft safety management and continued airworthiness, including modifications concerning cabin crew fatigue management, crew qualification and training management, said Zhu.

The revision has also strengthened safety of aging aircraft, he said.

Currently, Chinese aviation regulation allows passengers to use

electronic devices like laptops or tablets on flights after take-off and before landing, but mobile phones must be turned off for safety reasons.