China to support Pakistani youth to acquire latest technology, says Diana Bao

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): China will encourage its
entrepreneurs to help the Pakistani youth to acquaint themselves
with latest technology, so that they could be helping hand in
implementing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), that serves as
flagship project in improving livelihood of the people.
This was stated by the Chinese ambassador’s wife Diana Bao,
while speaking as a chief guest at the launching ceremony of ` Seeds
for the future’ that was held here on Friday to send-off fifteen
students from various Universities of the country to China on a two-
week training in the field of information technology.
It was the third-batch of the students that was proceeding to
China in collaboration with Huawei Pakistan and Higher Education
Commission (HEC).
Madam Bao lauded the talents of Pakistani youth, stating that
they should work as their country’s ambassador to further deepen the
decades’ old deep-rooted strategic partnership between the two
countries.
Chinese embassy in Pakistan, she added encouraged Chinese
companies to play their role in training local labour in order to
improve their skills.
She said she believed Pakistan will soon have a good number of
qualified youth who could serve well at CPEC’s projects.
She also spoke about One-belt-One Road’s initiative, which
China has been advocating during the past four years to connect
China with Asia, Middle East, Africa and Europe.
The CPEC, she added is also to link China with Pakistan in
terms of policies, transformation, communications, finance and
people-to-people contacts.
She expressed gratitude to Huawei Pakistan for providing the
opportunity to the Pakistani students to receive latest knowledge in
the field of information technology in China.
Huawei is one of World top 500 enterprises from Chinese
private sector, and Huawei Pakistan has been set up in Pakistan over
one decade.
Madam Diana Bao noted that Huawei in an enterprise that was
shouldering social responsibility, doing charity work as well for
the local community, such as donation to orphanages and schools in
rural areas in Pakistan.
She said, they pay salute to Huawei for their philanthropic
spirit. She hoped that the programme “seeds for the future” will work
as good example of their Chinese public diplomacy.
She thanked the HEC for the support and patronage for this
program, adding that the HEC has done diligent work, selecting most
talented students from various universities on the basis of merit
and natural talents.
She wished that the students enjoy the trip to China and make
progress in their study.
The event was also addressed by the Huawei’s representative Du
Peng and the Executive Director of HEC Dr. Arshad Ali.