China to lift 10 million people out of poverty in 2019

BEIJING, Dec 29 (APP):China will lift about10 million rural residents out of poverty nationwide in 2019, China Vice Premier Hu Chunhua said.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development has described 2019 as a “crucial year” to secure a victory in the “tough battle” against poverty, China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported on Saturday.