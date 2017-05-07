China to issue commemorative coins for Belt and Road Forum

BEIJING, May 7 (APP): China will issue a set of gold and silver

coins commemorating the upcoming Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation scheduled to be held here on May 14 and 15.

The People’s Bank of China, the central bank will issue one gold and two

silver coins as the legal tender in China, according to an official statement issued here.

The front side of each coin features China’s national emblem, along with

the country name and the year of issuance.

The three-gram gold coin, with a face value of 50 yuan (7.26 U.S.

dollars), features the forum’s logo, the Chinese and English names for the forum and lotus decoration on the reverse side.

The 30-gram and 15-gram silver coins, with face values of 10 yuan and

5 yuan, will also have the forum’s logo and full name in both languages, but with different decoration patterns on the reverse sides, according to the statement.