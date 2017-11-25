China to host world military games

BEIJING, Nov 25 (APP):China will host the 7th Military World Games – the Olympics for military personnel – in Wuhan, Hubei province, from October 18 to 27, 2019.

More than 8,000 military athletes from more than 100 countries will participate in 27 major sporting events, ministry of defense spokesman Senior Colonel Wu Qian Saturday said.

“It is a great honor for Wuhan, and the Chinese military will take this opportunity to facilitate friendly exchanges with foreign militaries, and contribute to building a community of common destiny,” he added.

The event’s insignia, mascots, slogan and website were also unveiled. The insignia consists of a dove, a star, ribbons and other design elements.

The slogan is “forging military glory, building a peaceful world”. All of these elements showcase the Chinese military’s shared friendship and aspiration for world peace with foreign militaries, Wu said.

Military World Games first took place in Italy in 1995, and the latest was in the Republic of Korea in 2015.

The International Military Sports Council, the game’s organizing committee, now has 136 participating members, making it the biggest military sports organization in the world.