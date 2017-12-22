China to continue putting Pakistan at its priority in neighbouring diplomacy: Yao Jing

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP):Newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Friday said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had achieved tangible results leading to a new economic miracle and China would continue to put Pakistan at its priority of neighbouring diplomacy.

After assuming the charge of his new assignment in Pakistan and presenting his credentials to President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain the other day, he, in his message, said “China will continue to put Pakistan at its priority of neighbouring diplomacy. China’s development will bring more benefit to friendly countries like Pakistan.”

He said China was willing to work with Pakistan to step up policy synergy and conduct all-round pragmatic cooperation to strengthen people-to-people ties enabling this region to better benefit from China-Pakistan relations.

“We will continue to work together to build a China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future, leading the trend of the new type of international relations in the new era,” said a press release issued here by the Chinese Embassy on Friday.

At this historical starting point, as China’s Ambassador to Pakistan, he said,” I have deeply felt the heavy responsibility on my shoulders. I look forward to working closely with friends from all circles in Pakistan to bring more fruits in our relations in the new era.”

He said, “I am very honored to be appointed as the 17th Ambassador of China to Pakistan. I started my diplomatic career here and have a soft corner for Pakistan. For the past two decades, I was posted here twice, and had spent eight years here, I witnessed tremendous changes, development and consolidation of China-Pakistan friendship.”

The envoy said especially when he came here this time, he noticed remarkable improvement in the social environment and people’s livelihood with constant progress of the country. As a Chinese diplomat who always cares and loves Pakistan, “I feel truly delighted.”

He said since the establishment of Pakistan and China’s diplomatic ties 66 years ago, the two countries have always been together through thick and thin.

In China, he said, “We call Pakistan an “Iron Brother” reflecting the unique place Pakistan has in our hearts. Our relations always stand at the forefront of times as a model for state-to-state relationships.”

In 2015, the diplomatic said, President Xi Jinping paid a historic state visit to Pakistan and the visit further enriched the two countries’ traditional friendship, made new breakthroughs in both countries practical cooperation, and lifted relations to a new height.

Currently, relations of China and Pakistan were facing new important opportunities. In October this year, the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was successfully convened in Beijing. The highlight of this Congress was the establishing of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. On the road to development, China and Pakistan were always firm partners. Our engineers and technicians joined hands on high mountains and cliffs to build the Karakorum Highway. “Our friendship created a miracle across the top of the cloud. Today, following the principle of achieving shared growth through discussion and collaboration, we are unswervingly cooperating on the Belt and Road Initiative,” he said.

He said over the past five years, China had made historic achievements in its reform, opening up and modernization drive.

China’s Gross Domestic Product growth has surpassed 12 trillion US dollars, with an average annual growth of 7.1 percent. China now performs as the main impetus and stabilizer for the world’s economy.

China’s development now stands at a new historical starting point. Socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era.

“In this new era, China will adhere to the concept of innovation, coordination, greenness, openness and shared development. We will continue to promote the coordinated development of economy, politics, culture, society and ecology. By 2020, China will fully develop into a moderately prosperous society.

From 2020 to 2035, he said “we will basically realize socialist modernization. From 2035 to the middle of this century, we will build China into a great modern socialist country which is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful.”

He said the most prominent and important concept at the core of China’s diplomacy was to foster a new type of international relations and build a community with a shared future for mankind. This was the direction in which we hope to work together with all nations, he added.

This new type of international relations could be explained as “mutual respect, fairness and justice, and win-win cooperation.” These three key phrases show that China has abandoned the traditional law of the jungle by bullying the weak.

The envoy said China would further carry forward its good diplomatic traditions that countries remain equal regardless of their sizes. Building a community with a shared future for mankind is to build a world of “lasting peace, universal security, common prosperity, openness and inclusiveness, cleanliness and beauty,” he remarked.