China to build power transmission lines in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): China’s State Grid Corporation has signed a deal with Pakistan’s Ministry of Water and Power to invest in and build a power transmission line in Pakistan, the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Global Times, Beijing, State Grid under the deal,

will invest $1.5 billion in the 4,000 megawatt power transmission line. The project is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor initiative, which drew $55 billion in the latest round of Chinese investment.