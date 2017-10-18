China to be developed into great modern socialist country by mid-21st century: Xi

BEIJING, Oct 18 (APP):The Communist Party of China (CPC) will develop China into a “great modern socialist country” by the middle of the 21st century, Xi Jinping said on Wednesday. On behalf of the 18th Central Committee of the CPC, Xi Jinping delivered a report titled “Secure a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and strive for the great success of socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era.”

The theme of the congress is to “Remain true to our original aspiration and keep our mission firmly in mind, hold high the banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, secure a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, strive for the great success of socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era, and work tirelessly to realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.”

In his remarks in a report to the 19th CPC National Congress in the Great Hall of the People here, Xi called the plan the CPC’s “strategic vision for developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.”

In the first stage from 2020 to 2035, the CPC will build on the foundation created by the moderately prosperous society with a further 15 years of hard work to see that socialist modernization is basically realized, according to the plan.

In the second stage from 2035 to the middle of the 21st century, the CPC will, building on having basically achieved modernization, work hard for a further 15 years and develop China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful, according to the plan.

The congress, China’s most significant political meeting in five years, came at “the decisive stage in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and at a critical moment as socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era.”

Socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, Xi said.

“We will unite the Chinese people of all ethnic groups and lead them to a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and in the drive to secure the success of socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era,” he said.

China is still in an important period of strategic opportunity for development. The prospects are bright but the challenges are severe, he said.

“What we now face is the contradiction between unbalanced and inadequate development and the people’s ever-growing needs for a better life,” he said.

The evolution of the principal contradiction represents a “historic shift that affects the whole landscape and that creates many new demands for the work of the Party and the country,” Xi said.

Previously the principal contradiction was described as one between “the ever-growing material and cultural needs of the people and backward social production.”

China has seen the basic needs of over a billion people met, has basically made it possible for people to live decent lives, and will soon bring the building of a moderately prosperous society to a successful completion, he said.

The needs to be met for the people to live a better life are increasingly broad. Not only have their material and cultural needs grown; their demands for democracy, rule of law, fairness and justice, security, and a better environment are increasing, he said.

“While China’s overall productive forces have significantly improved and in many areas our production capacity leads the world, our problem is that our development is unbalanced and inadequate,” he said.

“This has become the main constraining factor in meeting the people’s increasing needs for a better life,” Xi said.

Citing a Chinese saying that “the last leg of a journey just marks the halfway point,” Xi demands every Party member “be prepared to work even harder toward this goal.”

“Today, we are closer, more confident, and more capable than ever before of making the goal of national rejuvenation a reality,” Xi said.

Xi said that “historic shifts” have been made in the cause of the Communist Party of China and the country in the past five years.

China’s GDP rose from 54 trillion to 80 trillion yuan (about $8.2-$12.1 trillion) over the past five years, Xi said.

More than 60 million people have been lifted out of poverty over the past five years, Xi said.