China terms Tashkent conference on peace, reconciliation in Afghanistan very successful

BEIJING, March 28 (APP):Terming the international conference on peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan a very successful, Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Wednesday said the international community should do more to help Afghanistan achieve national reconciliation, cope with terrorism and drug smuggling.

“This Tashkent high level meeting was held very successfully,” Lu Kang said during his regular press briefing here.

He informed that Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Li Baodong who led a delegation to this meeting expounded on China’s policy on Afghan issue and talked about China’s efforts in supporting the peaceful reconstruction and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

The spokesperson said the Chinese vice foreign minister expressed the hope that international community should do more to help Afghanistan achieve national reconciliation, cope with terrorism and drug smuggling and support Afghanistan participating regional cooperation so as to work for long lasting peace in Afghanistan and the whole region.

Foreign Minister, Khawaja Asif also addressed the conference and emphasized the need of a regional approach for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan, and the region.

The two-day conference involving the regional powers and other important countries held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on March 26 and 27.

The event was aimed at exploring ways of bringing Afghan government, Taliban and other warring parties into direct peace talks.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani co-chaired the conference which was attended by foreign ministers from about 20 countries.